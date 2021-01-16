Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Shares of GS opened at $301.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

