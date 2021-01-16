Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $147,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

AAPL opened at $127.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

