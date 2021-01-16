Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $129.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of -720.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

