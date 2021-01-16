Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $7.11 on Top Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $7.11 or 0.00019144 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 151.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,808 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network.

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

