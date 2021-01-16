Cryptrust (CTRT) Price Reaches $0.0000

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Cryptrust has a market cap of $14,342.64 and approximately $1,948.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptrust has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00044943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00116234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00064636 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00241337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064224 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.76 or 0.90958782 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io.

Cryptrust Coin Trading

Cryptrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

