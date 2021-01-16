CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,153.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CSWI stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. FMR LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 41.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $281,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

