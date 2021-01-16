CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $251,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

