CSX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 85,283 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,350% compared to the typical volume of 5,881 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

