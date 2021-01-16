Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 130 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,225 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 55.1% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 34.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $212.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.78. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

