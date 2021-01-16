CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,544 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $7,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.67. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,842 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

