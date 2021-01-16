cVault.finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $4,341.07 or 0.11834950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $43.41 million and $1.14 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00051296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00117731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00066089 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00249689 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,954.13 or 0.95294634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00062443 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

