CX Institutional Acquires 202 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 85,141 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 30.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

