CX Institutional Acquires 229 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,362,000 after purchasing an additional 106,165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,174,000 after acquiring an additional 175,466 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.