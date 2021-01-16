CX Institutional Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 223.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Craig Hallum lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,359,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $399.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

