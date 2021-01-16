CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CX Institutional raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRC opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

