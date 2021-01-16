CX Institutional Has $49,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,339,000 after buying an additional 140,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $131.74 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $137.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

