CX Institutional Purchases 108 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 144.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Illumina were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Illumina by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Illumina by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 50,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $376.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $96,751.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $11,405,520. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

