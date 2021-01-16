CX Institutional Purchases 150 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CX Institutional increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

Shares of HLT opened at $108.41 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

