CX Institutional Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 421,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 36,283 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

