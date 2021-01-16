CyberFM (CYFM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

CyberFM (CURRENCY:CYFM) traded down 84.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, CyberFM has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. CyberFM has a market capitalization of $99,523.95 and $1.00 worth of CyberFM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberFM token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00044468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00115005 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00240989 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,664.27 or 0.87437902 BTC.

About CyberFM

CyberFM’s total supply is 102,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,200,000,000 tokens. CyberFM’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberFM is cyber-fm.com. The Reddit community for CyberFM is /r/cyberfm.

CyberFM Token Trading

CyberFM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberFM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberFM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberFM using one of the exchanges listed above.

