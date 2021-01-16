Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CLXPF opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Corp. engages in the research and development of psychedelic and medicinal products. The company offers medical mushroom-psilocybin extracts infused psychedelic medicines under the brand JOURNEY. It serves psychedelic, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

