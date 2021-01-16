Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DTRC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,510. Dakota Territory Resource has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Get Dakota Territory Resource alerts:

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. The company holds 100% interests in five gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, and Tinton Properties covering a total of approximately 8,246 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Territory Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Territory Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.