Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 67,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 48,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25.

About Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

