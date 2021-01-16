Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading 8.8% Higher

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 3,046,904 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,098,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Danimer Scientific comprises about 3.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.