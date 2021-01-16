Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Cap of $94,367.47

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 61.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. One Datawallet token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $94,367.47 and $3,432.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00518954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.49 or 0.04232517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016366 BTC.

About Datawallet

DXT is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

