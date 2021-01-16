Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DVDCF. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

DVDCF stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

