Davis Rea LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

