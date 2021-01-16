Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Short Interest Up 32.6% in December

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,674,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,687 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $32.00 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.