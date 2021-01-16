DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Update

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 992,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $621.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.91. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

