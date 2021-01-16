Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.16.

NYSE DE traded down $7.45 on Friday, hitting $295.40. 1,766,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average of $225.44. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $306.35. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $4,018,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

