DEEX Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $101,806.70 and $352.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 37% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001490 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1,146.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007433 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000151 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

