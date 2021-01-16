DeFiner Trading Down 31.4% This Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One DeFiner token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $496,569.56 and $226,354.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00044224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00114838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00064037 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00239823 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,987.02 or 0.87874557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00058522 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner’s launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org.

Buying and Selling DeFiner

DeFiner can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

