Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy.

DLVHF opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.01. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

