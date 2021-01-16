Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target Raised to $1.15

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $0.95 to $1.15 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNN. TD Securities cut Denison Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.39 million, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 654,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 51,096 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 131,322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 666,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 25,269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 562,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

