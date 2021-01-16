DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DMTK. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $764.21 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DermTech by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

