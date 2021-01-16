Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Siltronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $167.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $169.25.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

