Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.60. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $68.55.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 29.19%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

