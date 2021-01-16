Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €53.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.34 ($54.52).

DPW opened at €42.70 ($50.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €40.46 and its 200 day moving average is €38.55. Deutsche Post AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

