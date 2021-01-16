Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $386.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

