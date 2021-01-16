Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.81

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.81 and traded as high as $156.29. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $152.01, with a volume of 5,417 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $480.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.18 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

