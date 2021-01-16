Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 434,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 539,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 140.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $138.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

