Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $68.00 at Barclays

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $598,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

