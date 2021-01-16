Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO Sells $91,162.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRNA. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

