DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $16,366.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.00425320 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,095,343,185 coins and its circulating supply is 4,918,495,281 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.