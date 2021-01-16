Digitex City (DGTX) Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00058346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.12 or 0.00514396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.10 or 0.04238531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars.

