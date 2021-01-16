Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock Position Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dillard’s by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dillard’s by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $44.43.

DDS stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.