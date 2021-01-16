Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.89

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.89 and last traded at $79.22, with a volume of 328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $119,755.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,849 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,547.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $209,012.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,634,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,096 shares of company stock worth $17,140,327. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diodes by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Diodes by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

