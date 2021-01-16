Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) Shares Down 1.6%

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.05 and last traded at $66.58. Approximately 21,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 57,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

