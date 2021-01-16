Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $74.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.