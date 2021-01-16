Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stake Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,552,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 14.7% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,157,000 after purchasing an additional 276,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 521,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,945,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $33.18.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.